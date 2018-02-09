0 Drake shows Memphis love in "Look Alive" video with BlocBoy JB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "901 Shelby Drive, Look Alive, Look Alive." Those are lyrics from BlocBoy JB's new song, "Look Alive" featuring rapper Drake.

Drake surprised fans in Memphis three weeks ago when he hosted a private party at In LOVE Nightclub, previewing new music.

Little did we know, the Grammy winner was also in town shooting a music video with Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who's best known for his Memphis anthem, "Shoot."

The two collaborated on "Look Alive" which was released Friday at midnight, quickly gaining praise from social media users.

The music video, shot by videographer Frederick Ali, showcases the oh so familiar 901 spirit, and even former Memphis Grizzlies player, Zach Randolph, makes a cameo.

Ali, a Memphis native, told FOX13 Drake came across his previous work on Instagram, and the rest is history. The rapper reached out wanting to discuss the visuals for "Look Alive," and Ali was ready for the job.

"What we were trying to showcase is Memphis at its core, not just the tourist attractions, but the hoods, the local spots, the blocks, the people; what Memphis really is," said Ali. "We wanted to stay true to the city."

When asked how the reaction's been since the video's release, Ali said, "I woke up this morning with so many text messages. People are calling, seeing if they can book me for their videos as well."

The video took three days to shoot, and what better backdrop other than the Bluff City itself.

