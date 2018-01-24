Drake, Z-Bo, and Moneybagg Yo stop by Bartlett bowling center to hold private party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Last week, Drake was in Memphis, and buzz quickly spread.
The rapper was seen Friday night at the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Sacramento Kings at the FedEx Forum. The game was highly anticipated for Memphians as it marked Zachary Randolph's return to the grindhouse since joining the Kings in July.
Errrrbody wanna see ZBo!#Drake Where Nicki?#Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/7vqDBdUD65— Mearl Purvis (@Mearlonfox13) January 20, 2018
However, it was what happened after the game that has people talking. The home team defeated the Kings, and it was time for Drake and friends to celebrate. Yes, even Z-Bo himself.
What other place to celebrate than Andy B's?
Traci Pangonas, the general manager of Andy B's Bowling Center, said she was driving back home from Nashville when she got an unexpected phone call. Drake wanted to rent out the business' VIB lounge for the entire night. Of course she said 'yes.'
Pangonas said she rushed back to Memphis. The staff prepared the venue for a night to remember, and they got it done with only an hour and a half notice.
Those who attended included Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, Zach Randolph, and Boo Mitchell.
Drake also surprised fans the night before by hosting a private party at In LOVE Nightclub. He's no stranger to the area. His father, Dennis Graham, is from Memphis, and Drake is known to visit frequently.
