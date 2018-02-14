Drastic changes proposed for SNAP program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people across the Mid-South rely on the SNAP program to feed their families.
President Trump wants to make a drastic change to the program, including less money each month and a box of food being delivered to the house.
RELATED: Food stamp work requirement to return for most of Tennessee
Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis is calling this proposal a war on low-income people. Cohen calls the proposed cuts impractical and cruel.
The Trump administration's new budget proposal changes the current debit card based system.
In its place would be a program that sends American grown food directly to those in the SNAP program. The president compares it to food delivery service, Blue Apron.
On FOX13 at 9, Kristin Leigh breaks down the drastic changes that will impact how needy families get their next meal.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Girlfriend grabs gun in Southeast Memphis; shoots, kills boyfriend
- Two dead, one critical in crash involving 18-wheeler
- Multi-Platinum music producer from Memphis killed over weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}