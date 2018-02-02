0 Drinking water not affected by toxins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Toxins have seeped into the ground near the University of Memphis, but the Environmental Protection Agency and Memphis Light Gas and Water both claim the drinking water has not been affected.

Federal and Tennessee agencies are holding meetings to update the public on the superfund site. The former dry cleaner site has five testing wells driven into the soil to gauge the flow of the toxins in the soil and if it seeped into the ground water below.

Trending stories:

The EPA collected data beginning July and told us the toxins in the superfund site have contaminated the top of ground water.

Ken Mallary of the EPA told FOX13, "We will continue to investigate the size of the ground water and we think in a couple of years to determine the size of the ground plum of ground water contamination.

FOX13 asked Ken Mallary if the toxins have spread to the aquifer where we get our drinking water.

Mallary told MLGW tests show the water is safe. "There is no PCE contamination in any of these wells which is good news," said Mallary.

Mallary said the toxins probably became diluted and lost its strength when it reaches the aquifer.

The EPA said its wells only go about 150 feet beneath the surface and MLGW tests the aquifer 300 feet below and deeper. Still environmental officials said the testing will continue to monitor where the plum of contaminants is moving and the damage it can cause.

"Certainly we will continue to work with MLGW to ensure the local drinking water is safe," said Mallary.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.