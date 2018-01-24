Driver for hire sexually assaulted by customer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver for hire was assaulted by a customer January 10th, according to MPD.
The driver told police she picked up Jeffrey Kollat in the 900 block of Pine Birch Place in Southaven.
Police said Kollat grabbed her breast while she was driving near I-240 and Perkins near Parkway Village.
Kollat then attempted to put his hand down the front of her pants to touch her vagina, according to MPD.
Officers said Kollat wouldn't allow the victim to use her phone and grabbed her hand when she attempted to pick it up.
Towards the end of the ride, Kollat grabbed her around the neck to stop her from getting out of the vehicle, police say.
The victim told police the only way she was able to escape was to find someone walking by and she whispered to help her.
MPD said it took four men to get Kollat out of her vehicle.
When people came to help, Kollat screamed, "Oh man, I should have finished!"
Kollat turned himself in Tuesday, he was then taken into custody.
Kollat told police he didn't remember anything because he was intoxicated.
