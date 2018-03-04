Driver hits pole and fire hydrant with truck, later dies from injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is dead after striking a pole and fire hydrant early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the crash at Brown and Willett near North Memphis at 5:15.
Investigators on the scene said a black GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on Brown when it struck a pole and fire hydrant.
The 30-year-old driver was transported in critical condition to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.
