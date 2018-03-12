Driver killed after slamming into tree

Shelby County deputies are investigating after a man slammed his vehicle into a tree.
According to SCSO, the driver ran off the road on East Shelby Drive near Forest Hill Irene Road, crashed and flipped over. it happened around 1 a.m. on Monday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
SCSO said the next of kin has not been notified, so they are waiting to release the victim's name.
It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
