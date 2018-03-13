Driver loses control of stolen car with 7 teens inside, 1 rushed to hospital

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a crash in southeast Shelby County.
Related: Photos of the crash
Trending stories:
- Driver killed after slamming into tree
- Man arrested for Cordova double stabbing on McDonald's parking lot, court records say
- MPD: Robbers use dating site to lure man, victim turns table on suspect
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Deputies spotted the car early Tuesday morning. They then tried to stop the Chevy Tracker.
The vehicle refused to stop and tried to run. Deputies on scene said the vehicle was driving around 25 miles per hour when it crashed. The car rolled over on the 4400 block of Berkley Woods Drive.
The driver, a 16-year-old, was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital. He is also being charged in connection with stealing the car.
FOX13 was on the scene when another teen was placed in the back of an ambulance, but they were not taken to the hospital.
Both victims are expected to be okay.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}