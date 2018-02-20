  • Drug dealers, users find new market in social media posts

    By: Tom Regan - WSB

    ATLANTA, Ga. - Social media has changed the way we communicate with friends and family.

    It is also changing the way people buy and sell illegal drugs.

    Our sister station in Atlanta, WSB-TV, spoke with police. Investigators said they often see people post pictures of illegal drugs and guns on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

    They said drug dealers think it is safer because the messages disappear on Snapchat, or are not as easily accessible as a text message on a cell phone. 

