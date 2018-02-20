Drug dealers, users find new market in social media posts

ATLANTA, Ga. - Social media has changed the way we communicate with friends and family.
It is also changing the way people buy and sell illegal drugs.
Our sister station in Atlanta, WSB-TV, spoke with police. Investigators said they often see people post pictures of illegal drugs and guns on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
They said drug dealers think it is safer because the messages disappear on Snapchat, or are not as easily accessible as a text message on a cell phone.
We investigate how social media is changing drug deals, and how frequently police see it, tonight on FOX13 News at 5:45 p.m.
