Drugs, guns found during bust at Arkansas home

Cocaine, meth, marijuana, Schedule I and II pills (including ecstasy), drug paraphernalia, 2 rifles, 1 handgun and over $2,000 dollars were seized at a residence in Arkansas.
On February 21, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumann Police Department executed a Search Warrant in the 16000 block of North Ozark in Trumann. Two people were arrested and transported to the Poinsett County Detention Center to await a Probable Cause Hearing.
Michael Cordell Mckay, 31, of Trumann is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Felony).
Jessica Erby, 28, of Trumann is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man travels with more than a pound of marijuana on Mega Bus
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}