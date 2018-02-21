  • Drugs, guns found during bust at Arkansas home

    Updated:

    Cocaine, meth, marijuana, Schedule I and II pills (including ecstasy), drug paraphernalia, 2 rifles, 1 handgun and over $2,000 dollars were seized at a residence in Arkansas. 

    On February 21, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumann Police Department executed a Search Warrant in the 16000 block of North Ozark in Trumann. Two people were arrested and transported to the Poinsett County Detention Center to await a Probable Cause Hearing.

    Michael Cordell Mckay, 31, of Trumann is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Felony). 

    Jessica Erby, 28, of Trumann is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories