DUI checkpoints at 2 locations Saturday, Feb. 17: Here's where

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the Memphis Police Department, officers will be conducting two Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Saturday, February 17, 2018.
The first location will be at Union Avenue near East, and the second location will be at Jackson Avenue near Macon Road.
The checkpoint will be from 8:00 p.m.to 2:00 a.m.
Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. This checkpoint is federally funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
