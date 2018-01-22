Dylan Adams enters 'best interest' guilty plea in Holly Bobo murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a new development in the Holly Bobo murder case. One of the suspects charged, John Dylan Adams, has entered an Alford plea, according to WZTV FOX17 Nashville. This means Adams will not admit guilt, but will admit it's in his best interest to plead guilty. He faces 35 years in prison.
Holly Bobo was last seen in April 2011 walking into the woods behind her Pasons, Tennessee home with a man dressed in camouflage.
Three years later, in March of 2014, Zachary Adams and John Dylan Adams were charged with kidnaping and killing Bobo.
It wasn't until September of 2014 that Holly's remains were discovered.
In 2017, the first defendant, Zachary Adams was found guilty of the rape, kidnapping and murder of Holly Bobo. Zachary Adams is serving life plus 50 years in prison.
"I know no one is happy about this," a judge said, adding he is happy the Bobo family will be spared another week of trial.
