Earthquake hits Mid-South days after 3.6 quake

    MARSTON, MO - Another earthquake has occurred in the Mid-South. 

    This is days after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Jan. 16 just outside Dyersburg, Tennessee. 

    This time a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit at 9:35 a.m. Monday morning in Lilborn, Missouri.

    According to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis, the quake was also felt just northeast of Marston, Missouri. 

    FOX13 is working to find out if any damage is reported, so check back for updates. 

