Earthquake hits Mid-South days after 3.6 quake

MARSTON, MO - Another earthquake has occurred in the Mid-South.
This is days after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Jan. 16 just outside Dyersburg, Tennessee.
RELATED: 3.6 magnitude earthquake felt in parts of the Mid-South
This time a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit at 9:35 a.m. Monday morning in Lilborn, Missouri.
UPDATE (60186507): Magnitude 2.4 earthquake on Mon Jan 22, 2018 at about 09:35:49 CST, 2.10 km northeast of Marston, MO. https://t.co/mUExiNCNk1— CERI (@UofMCERI) January 22, 2018
According to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis, the quake was also felt just northeast of Marston, Missouri.
FOX13 is working to find out if any damage is reported, so check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}