0 East Arkansas flooding leaves several roads and bridges closed

ARKANSAS - Several roads and bridges are blocked tonight in an Eastern Arkansas county because of flooding.

Joey McClanahan said it’s always a headache after a heavy rain in Cross County… the flooding is frustrating.

“The water is pretty deep everywhere around here right now all of these rivers are up pretty bad,” McClanahan said.

FOX13 toured Cross County looking for flooding and what I found were several roads under water.

Arkansas Department of Transportation and Cross County authorities had blocked many of the roads Thursday morning.

McClanahan said County Road 215 always floods and causes a major problem for Cross County elementary, middle, and high schools.

Trending stories:

“They have to go to Vanndale, cut up 193, hickory ridge and then come back. It will be a pretty good ways out of the way to make the block to get back around,” McClanahan said.

People in Cross County say the worst flooding happens on Highway 364 outside of Vanndale.

“It gets real bad down in there in one spot. It’s probably up to your headlights on your vehicle,” McClanahan said.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says more roads may close as rivers and tributaries continue to swell.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.