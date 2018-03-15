East Memphis residents blaming storm drain for rash of break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People living in an East Memphis neighborhood are on alert after a rash of break-ins since the turn of the new year.
The same ditch created to help storm water flow out of the neighborhood is what some people believe is allowing thieves to flow into their backyards.
“I definitely think they’re coming through the tunnels for sure,” said Zoe Flatley.
The burglaries have happened in the University of Memphis area, near Carnes and Goodman.
Within a quarter mile of the intersection, a small radius, police have responded to 19 calls, six of which have been burglaries.
“Honestly, that sounds about right,” Flatley said.
Neighbors said they are hoping word is spread about the break-ins and many are considering joining a neighborhood watch group.
Trending stories:
- Photos: Florida businesses accused of food stamp fraud
- Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school
- Teen charged with 12 counts of attempted first degree murder, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}