0 East Memphis residents confused after mysterious break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A rash of break-ins in East Memphis has residents scratching their heads.

The suspect broke into four homes in a half mile radius, but left behind thousands in valuable items.

The criminal left things that most thieves target. Jewelry, laptops, and even a gun.

Police said they caught this guy red handed...with stolen jewelry and a gun.

BUT it's what he DIDN'T steal a day earlier that has neighbors scratching their head.

Police captured one man they think is responsible… but people in this area are still confused by his crimes.

On Marne St in East Memphis, there’s a black garbage bag over a window. That’s where the thief snuck in.

"There were drawers open everywhere stuff everywhere. Then I looked over at my window and saw my air-conditioner was gone," said Patti Klink, whose home was ransacked.

The thief made off with a number of Patti's possessions.

"There was jewelry that was missing, my iPad, and my spare keys," said Klink.

He also took some Percocet pills, but the looter left lots behind. "He didn't get my gun. He didn't take it," she said.

"And he saw it?" asked FOX13's Zach Crenshaw. "Oh yes. Yes."

Three nearby homes were hit around the same time Wednesday. Nothing was stolen from them, according to police.

Not the rifle, or the laptop, the watch, or the TV.

Kim Vodicka, lives next door, she said "It sounds like they're looking for something specific."

Patti said what upset her most is what she thinks the suspect did to her dog.

"She started spazzing and having a seizure," said Klink. "Perhaps he kicked her and it took two days for her brain to swell."

Police arrested this man Thursday. Rodney Gregg, who detectives saw break into a home and steal jewelry and a gun this time.

"They happened to find my pill bottle with my name on it. It was empty of course," she said. "He already told [police] he sold [my stuff]."

While Klink and neighbors are relieved by the arrest. The break-ins have been unnerving, and will take longer to repair than the broken air conditioning unit.

"It's changed my life like 180 degrees, to where I really feel violated."

While police arrested one suspect, the investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear who the suspect sold Patti’s iPad or pills to, but police may make more arrests by the time this case is closed.

