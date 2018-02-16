0 East Memphis residents furious with MLGW for mowing down trees and foliage behind their homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neighbors in East Memphis are furious with Memphis Light Gas and Water for mowing down trees and foliage behind their homes.

A path was cleared by tree contractors behind Harding Academy between Fair Meadows Drive and Cherry Road.

“I won’t live to see it grow back,” Dallas Sharp, a homeowner, said. “Yeah, I’m upset.”

Neighbors said they understand MLGW needs to trim trees to prevent branches from falling on power lines. They didn’t protest when they received a notice recently about planned trimming.

“I just sat here flabbergasted,” Pamela Denney, another neighbor, told FOX13, describing the day she came home to find the foliage in her backyard torn down. “I went from furry to tears.”

Denney walked FOX13’s crew through her backyard, to reveal the new view from the back of her home.

“Before you looked out and saw ‘God’s Country,’ the birds, the robins,” Denney said,, describing the ecology that had grown for decades. “Now we look at a dumpster.”

Aside from the unpleasant view, homeowners are concerned about security and privacy. The foliage provided a barrier from the busy parking lot at the school that borders their yards.

“They did a terrible job on it,” Sharp said.

The chop job on Fair Meadows was completed early this week, but tree contractors were still working in the neighborhood Thursday. A contractor said workers did what MLGW told them to do.

“They cut it from ground to sky,” the contractor said. “We’re contracted to cut 10 to 15 feet.”

He told FOX13 contractors were paid to drive a machine through the brush and remove it “from ground to sky.”

Gale Jones Carson, a spokesperson for MLGW, said the utility was asked to cut down the foliage.

“It was a request from Harding Academy, and we honored their request,” Carson said. “They were having outage problems.”

When FOX13 asked Harding Academy about the request, a spokesperson said no such request was made.

“We have not requested any tree removal,” Candice Goff, the school spokesperson, said. “It is our understanding that the crews working in the Fair Meadows neighborhood are contracted by MLGW for clearing around the power lines.”

While MLGW points the finger at the school, neighbors say they want someone to replace what was taken.

“I think it’s random and thoughtless,” Denney said. “I think someone was told to do something and they did it and didn’t think.”

Sharp and Denney both echoed concerns about the impact the loss of foliage will have on their property values.

“They’re destroying our neighborhood by, what? Saving a few bucks sawing some limbs down?” Sharp said. “I would have sawed my own limbs down if they’d contacted me.”

