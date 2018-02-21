EBT outage expected for Tennessee this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - WARNING: Due to a system upgrade, there will be a statewide outage of all benefits provided through EBT/Quest Cards starting Saturday, February 24th at 11:00 p.m. CST and ending Sunday, February 25th at 8:00 a.m. CST.
The EBT card will not be available for purchases or at ATMs during this time frame.
If you plan on making any purchases with an EBT card, you are urged to be prepared by Saturday, February 24th at 11 p.m.
Beginning Sunday, February 25th at 8:01 a.m., EBT cards will be fully functional. No benefits will be lost by this system upgrade.
For more information on the outage, click here.
If there are any concerns during the temporary outage, please call the EBT Customer Service number at 888-997-9444.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- Pastor and family assault, rob Sunday school teacher, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}