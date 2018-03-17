Elderly woman drives onto I-240 with mobility scooter, frightening drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A video is going viral on social media, and this time not for the right reasons.
A woman who appears to be in her 70s-80s was seen driving a mobility scooter onto a dangerous Memphis highway Friday evening around 7 p.m. The terrifying incident was filmed live on Facebook.
The video was being filmed as a cry for help. Facebook user, Towanna Murphy, asked her friends to please share the information with police as she followed the woman onto Interstate-240.
"Whoever is watching this video, please call 9-1-1, so we can get this lady where she's going," said Murphy.
The video ended with a Memphis police officer working to assist the woman off of the scooter, but she refused to comply.
We reached out to police regarding the video. They told us the woman is now safe and with officers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}