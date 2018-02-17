0 Elderly woman reaches out to FOX13, says she lives in deplorable conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Frustrated and despondent renters living in apartments in need of repairs called our FOX13 Investigates Tipline because the landlords are not responding.

The calls were answered by lawyers with the Memphis Fair Housing Center who gave renters legal advice. One of those callers was 70-year-old Johnnie Mae Williams.

The grandmother invited FOX13 into her home of 18 years, an apartment inside the Eastwood Park Apartments in East Memphis.

Williams showed us wet floors that create mold and makes her sick, but this cancer survivor also told us of times when raw sewage comes up through her bathtub.

“Me, a human being, I have to bathe, but I don’t. I can’t,” said Williams.

Williams took FOX13 to her bedroom where she said she has seen rodents.

Williams called code enforcement years ago but gave up until Friday morning when she called the FOX13 Tipline.

“Somebody got to help me, and I said Channel 13 always do good stuff,” Williams said.

FOX13 went to the rental office to ask why Ms. Williams couldn’t get her apartment repaired. An employee noticed our reporter, his microphone and closed the door. We called the office and got voicemail.

When Williams called our FOX13 Tipline, she spoke to lawyers and staff from the Memphis Fair Housing Center.

They manned the FOX13 phones for two days and offered legal advice to more than 100 frustrated renters.

“There is truly a segment of this community which is suffering,” said Milandria King of Memphis Fair Housing Center.

King and her legal staff give renters options such as documenting the problem, notifying the landlords in writing and calling City of Memphis Code Enforcement. “The TN law states a landlord is to provide a fit and habitual living condition,” said King.

Johnny Mae Williams said her apartment complex is breaking the law, but now she is willing to fight back after calling our tipline

“When you answered the phone so quickly, I was like 'Jesus are you really there,'” said Williams.

Memphis City Council Budget Chairman Edmund Ford Junior told FOX13 he will ask the Strickland Administration how many code enforcement officers does the city have and how much will cost to hire more after watching FOX13 Investigates reports on renters rights and people stuck in rundown apartments.

