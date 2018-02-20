Emergency room closing in Senatobia, Miss

An emergency room is Senatobia, Mississippi will be closing its doors on March 19.
In a press release, North Oak Regional Medical Center said they are attempting to 'revive the hospital as a vibrant part of the Senatobia/Tate County Communities.'
This emergency room is the only ER in Tate county.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- Pastor and family assault, rob Sunday school teacher, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The hospital will continue to operate its primary care clinic. They are also considering the possibility of opening another clinic with extended hours.
This would provide patients immediate medical service for the treatment of acute and chronic illness.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}