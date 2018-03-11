0 Job applications help lead police to robbery suspects

Two men are charged with aggravated robbery after police say they attacked another man and took his wallet and cell phone.

It happened around 11:15 am on March 3rd. Police say the two suspects met up with the victim to use his discount at Backyard Burger in the 1600 Block of North Germantown Parkway.

After they ate, the three went to a nearby Circle K, where the victim told police the 2 suspects filled out job applications.

After leaving the gas station, police say the suspects threw the victim to the ground and took his wallet and phone, and held him at gunpoint.

Police say they tried to use the victim's debit card to get cash, but were unsuccessful.

According to the affidavit, the suspects threatened to come back if the victim called police.

The victim picked the suspects out of a line up.

Darryl Lambert and Antonio Williams were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Williams is also charged with Extortion and Theft of Property.

The two will face a judge Monday.

