Entire Soulsville Charter School graduating class accepted to four year colleges, universities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Soulsville Charter School’s entire graduating class has been accepted to four year colleges and universities.
The school has sent every graduating class member to college since the first class left seven years ago. Senior Jonathon Lee told FOX13 it is because of the environment and standards they set.
He has a full ride to Los Angeles and will major in musical theater.
Trending stories:
- Couple charged after paramedics treating ‘miscarriage’ find live baby in trash
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“I felt like I was a part of a great family that all wanted to succeed,” Lee said.
He told us he is from Frayser, and was three days into the 8th grade when he found out there was an open slot at Soulsville.
“If I did not come to Soulsville in the 8th great I’m really not sure where I would be right now or even if college would be in my mind,” Lee said.
99.9% of the students are first generation college attendees.
“You don’t have to be a statistic and just be great,” Lee said.
Once the students are enrolled, the principal tells me they have to apply for at least six scholarships. They want to make sure the kids have enough support to finish their four year program.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}