0 Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On March first, an end of an era for both tenants, landlords and other property owners in Shelby County.

Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter will pound the gavel one last time and then retire after 33 years on the bench. Before he goes, he wants to press the owners of Kimball Cabana apartments to commit to time table to make repairs, just as he has done with other cases after three decades on the bench.

'I love the courtroom. I love going into court," said Potter.

Trending stories:

Larry Potter put on his robe as judge today but next week Wednesday he will hang it up for good. After decades as an the Judge of environmental court, a court he helped to create in 1991, Potter wants more out of his life.

“No one lives forever. I am 70. It is time to worry about my wife. It is time to worry about my granddaddies and the time I have left to do with it” said Potter.

Potter had to balance the rights of tenants like those at Kimball Cabana and other rundown apartments and that of property owners. FOX13 asked Potter is the laws are strong enough to protect renters who come to his court seeking justice.

“I see how it used to be and I see where we are now. It is amazingly better, amazingly better but can we improve what do” he answered.

FOX13 asked Potter about some of the recent cases that made headlines, for example100 North Main that stood vacant for years and was an eye soar to city leaders.

He wanted to “preserve that prop so in ten years, five years, three years that property can be rehabbed so we can all be proud that it is there.”

Potter believes the City of Memphis needs more code enforcement officers to investigate complaints by renters but how many more code officers is not his decision. He would like the City and Shelby County to form an elite team of code enforcement officers to investigate just housing complaints, the worst of the worst.

He said such a unit existed 20 years ago but was disbanded after past administrations wanted to much control. Judge Potter told me he wants to be remembered as someone who considered the plight of tenants first before making his decision from the bench.

“I am not going to put people out on the street. I am not going to put a child on the street.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.