ESPN: Penny Hardaway agrees to be UofM basketball coach

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Penny Hardaway has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Memphis, ESPN reports. 

    A news conference is expected to be held Tuesday, March 20, to officially announce the hiring. Hardaway, who starred at the school in the 1990s, will replace Tubby Smith, who was fired after just two seasons earlier this month.

    Smith, a hall of famer, left Texas Tech in 2016 to take over the Tigers’ program.

    Memphis went 19-13 in its first season under Smith. That record improved to 21-13 in year two, but attendance and fan support  -- as well as corresponding revenue -- declined.

