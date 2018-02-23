Extreme flooding forces MPD to close underpass

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Extreme flooding caused police to close an underpass Thursday morning.
FOX13 talked to Jamie Malone, who says it is the only way around when a train blocks highland and surrounding roads.
“While it’s flooded, then that means I got to go further out of the way,” Malone said.
It was closed until around 8:30 this morning when crews cleaned out nearby drains. They were filled with so much garbage and rocks that they could hardly see them.
“It needs to be checked into,” Malone said.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man travels with more than a pound of marijuana on Mega Bus
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton stopped by the intersection because he says his residents have complained about it.
He tells us he thinks the crews are fixing the issues quickly.
“”It’s a huge city,” he said. “There’s a lot of drains down there. Their working hard to get it done, I’ll give them credit for that.”
A city spokesperson says to call 901-357-0100 for any flooding concerns.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}