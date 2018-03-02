FAA gives permission for FedEx to update superhub

The Federal Aviation Administration gave FedEx the go ahead for the Superhub Modernization here in Memphis.
According to the FAA," The FAA, the Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority and the Tennessee Historical Commission will sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that covers issues related to the historic structures that are part of the project. Work may begin on buildings that are not historic structures before the MOA is signed."
