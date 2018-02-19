  • Facebook creates VPN, privacy concerns surface

    Facebook is urging mobile users to secure their connections while on the go with a VPN called Onavo Protect.

    The app is owned by Facebook. That means - when you are connected - your internet service provider won't know what you're doing - but Facebook will even when you're not using Facebook. 

    In fact, the VPN app could give Facebook valuable data about how you're using rival apps like snap chat or twitter or information about your online activity - including sites you regularly visit, apps you use, even music streaming services you may be listening to.

    So Facebook is right a VPN is a great way to stay safe on your mobile, especially when you're connected to an unsecured network. 

