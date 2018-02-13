Families in Memphis apartment living with no heat, no water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is exposing the unacceptable conditions in a Memphis apartment complex.
Mothers and other residents called FOX13 complaining their water is turned off at Kimball Cabana Apartments on Kimball Avenue. When our crew arrived, the problems far-exceeded the lack of running water.
Families with young children are forced to buy bottled water for baths. Many families do not have heat, and are forced to heat their homes with their stove. Appliances are falling off the wall, windows are busted, and children are living in unsafe conditions.
FOX13’s Kristin Leigh is tracking down the owner of the apartments, and getting answers from the City of Memphis about the conditions. See her report on FOX13 News at 6:00.
