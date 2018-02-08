0 Families react to MPD's botched investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - While the investigation continues into how a body was left for 49 days inside a van on MPD's property, the aftermath has trickled down into the community, specifically to some of the families of unsolved homicides in the city.

FOX13's Marius Payton spoke with two families and found out this situation has re-kindled some painful emotions.

Trending stories:

These two families have suffered unimaginable losses on the streets of Memphis, and like the unsolved homicide that MPD is investigating this week, their crimes, too, are unsolved. It's the unanswered questions of who and why that keeps these families up at night.

They looked and listened as the news broke of a body left in a van for 49 days on an Memphis police impound lot.

"I watch the video for the first time, and I saw for myself that there were people having an altercation. There was a shooting going on and the people just disappeared? I mean it's just crazy," Jennifer Langston told FOX13.

"It made me think about my son and the investigation, and I thought it's like my son's case, wasn't investigated like it should've been," said Reginald Johnson.

Johnson lost his son Sam to murder back in 2014. His case is unsolved. Jennifer Langston said her son Justin was murdered in 2016. Initially, she was told he died in a car accident, but found out later he too was shot.

"I want to know the paramedics that came to the scene because I was told they were such trauma to the head that they didn't know if my son had been shot," Langston said.

Their investigations are ongoing, but at one time, both were as hot as the one surrounding the body recently found in the van. But with every minute, their son's cases grow colder, and all that's left is hope.

"I have hope because I'm gonna keep on fighting myself," Johnson said.

And prayers...

"We have people praying that I get to face this person one day, and they pay for what they did," said Langston.

Johnson and Langston are still pleading for the community’s help. If you know anything about the murders of Sam Johnson or Justin Langston, you are asked to call police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.