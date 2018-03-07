Family Dollar robbed in Orange Mound, suspect in custody

Memphis police have a man in custody for robbing a Family Dollar in Lamar Avenue.
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue around 11 a.m. on Wednesday for the crime.
Police said the suspect was armed, however, it is not clear what weapon he used.
FOX13 will update you with the suspect's name and charges as soon as they become available.
