Family feud leaves cousin stabbed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Berta Rd. at 4:45 Sunday morning in Whitehaven.
When police arrived on the scene, one man had been stabbed by his cousin, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 the victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this situation, call 528-CASH.
