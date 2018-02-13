Family of man left in van on impound holds press conference

The family of the man who was found in the back of a van on the impound lot held a press conference on Tuesday morning.
According to attorney Murray Wells, the autopsy has not come in yet, but from the attorney's investigation it appears Bardomiano Hernandez was shot one in the abdomen.
Wells said this is normally not an instant death, and it is possible he could have survived.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the next steps the family will be taking.
