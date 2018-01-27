0 Family of six now homeless after house catches on fire in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother and her five children are now homeless after a fast-moving fire ripped through their Orange Mound house early Saturday morning.

Neighbors told FOX13, the flames and smoke were intense.

"I got a towel and put it across my nose and face and my grandson's face," neighbor Barbara Bell said.

Bell told FOX13 she could barely see a few feet in front of her. It was a fire that left her nearly paralyzed as she worried about her neighbors, and if the flames would spread next door to the house she's called home since 1960.

"Scary, it's scary, very scary," Bell described. "I was trying to figure out if there was any wire running from their house to my house."

The woman who lived in the house along Select Avenue said she has lived there for nearly five years. It was around 2 a.m., when the homeowner said she was overcome by smoke. Without hesitation, she ran for her life through the home's burned front entrance.

Fortunately, her children were not inside. With only the clothes on her back and no shoes, she got out. There was very little left untouched by the flames.

The Red Cross did step in to provide temporary housing for the family, but where the family will stay long-term is unknown, as the homeowner said she is still trying to understand what sparked the fire that left her family homeless.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account.

