Family of victim speaks after deadly three-car accident in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A packed house of loved ones mourned the loss of Alfred Motlow Sunday after learning he was one of three people killed in an accident in Southeast Shelby County Friday evening.
“He was supposed to leave in the morning. He was out sightseeing with his girlfriend because she had never been to Memphis before,” said Jean Motlow, Alfred’s mother.
Alfred Motlow, 19, his girlfriend, 20-year-old Aniya Brown and friend, Katie Coleman, 18, were killed when the SUV they were riding in was hit head-on by another car Friday.
Maricus Murdock, 19, remains in critical condition, the family told FOX13.
“I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.. I came up here last night and I just sat here,” Jean Motlow said.
Motlow told FOX13 her son was an engineering major at Florida A&M University with a full-ride academic scholarship. His bags were packed.
He was scheduled to leave Memphis to head back for class Saturday, one day after the accident.
