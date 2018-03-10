0 Family pleads for answers after father is killed in deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis family is pleading for the community’s help after six weeks without answers.

On January 20, Curtis Thompson, 46, was hospitalized after a hit and run accident. He died a week later.

So far police have not been able to find the car or track down the driver. However, family knows there were witnesses and is hoping they come forward and help provide them closure.

One look at Curtis Thompson, and you will notice the smile.

“He was a fun guy, very lovable. He could make anybody laugh. He was just a joy to be around,” said Nakeeta Thompson, the big sister to Curtis.

Friday night, his family went back to the spot in North Memphis, Springdale and Marble.

Curtis was there on a cold Saturday night in late January, hanging at the nearby barber shop.

“I guess he decided to go on and leave to go home, and when he was crossing the street he got hit,” said Nakeeta.

Police initially thought the accident was a shooting, because the crash left a dent in Curtis's head. He was rushed to Regional One, but never woke up.

“We kept him on his life support family members, his daughters mainly could come in and say their last goodbyes,” she said.

The whole family, young and old, mourned the loss. Police believe a White Chevy Impala or Toyota Camry was the car that hit Curtis.

The family is hoping witnesses come forward, or the suspects come clean.

“I hope they find it within themselves to say, ‘Hey I did it. I'm sorry.’ And we'll try to go from there,” said Nakeeta.

Curtis’ family was trying to move on, but it has not been easy, especially when they think back on what they lost.

“His smile, his laughter. I miss that the most. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him.”

MPD’s hit and run division is still investigating the surveillance video. It has not been made available to the public yet.

If you have any info call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

