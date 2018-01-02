Family still looking for answers for man shot outside of job days after Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fresh off of the holiday season, loved ones of a 2017 homicide victim are still looking for clues.
27-year-old Dondriel Cunningham was shot in the 400 block of Dunlap, just north of the Medical District at Southern Steel company.
“A part of me just died,” said Emma Cunningham, the victim’s mother.
Emma Cunningham said she was on the phone with her son before the shooting.
“He said, ‘Mama, I’ll call you back,” she said. “I don’t know anyone was coming toward him, but it was different.”
Shortly after, police learned the shots were fired from an SUV.
“He took my heart. He took a piece of me,” Lakesha Cunningham said.
Lakesha told FOX13 the pain continues to linger. The last time she saw her younger brother was on Thanksgiving Day.
Memphis Police said of the 200 homicides in 2017, 129 cases were solved. 71 remain unsolved, including Cunningham’s. All but six of the victims/suspects knew each other.
