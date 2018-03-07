Family: Whitehaven fifth-grader shot while sleeping

Memphis police are investigating after a girl was shot in Whitehaven, according to MPD.
A major on the scene said she was shot in the arm, and is currently in stable condition at LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
The shooting happened on the 300 block of Bonita, but details surrounding who pulled the trigger are extremely limited.
Her father told FOX13 she was a sleep when the house was sprayed with bullets with an assault rifle and a handgun.
Police told FOX13 there are no suspects in custody.
