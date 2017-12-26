  • Family worried sick after teen goes missing with 37-year-old man

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is worried sick after a 15-year-old girl went missing.

    Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for Jemiracle Nelson on Tuesday afternoon. 

    She was last seen at Marathon Gas Station located at 3465 Lamar Avenue with 37-year-old David Terrell Taylor in Taylor's green 1997 Toyota Corolla bearing TN tag U6584M.

    Nelson is described as African-American, 5'5", 160 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.Taylor is described as African-American with dark complexation wearing a white t-shirt.

    If you have any information about Nelson's or Taylor's whereabouts, you are urged to call 901-545-2677.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories