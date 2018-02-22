0 Father distraught after ICE separates family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father is distraught after his wife and nine-year-old daughter were deported on Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: Latino families split, as mothers and daughters deported during ICE check-in

Now, he is taking care of their infant daughter, born in America, by himself.

The family was blindsided by the deportation exactly one week ago. Last week, Freddy became a single Dad.

Trending stories:

“It is been very hard for me, right now that I am now in charge of my daughter,” said Freddy, through a translator who is a Latino journalist with Memphis Noticias.

His wife, Dora, 26, and daughter, Ximena, were deported back to Guatemala.

Now, the couple’s one-year-old, Bella, walks around, aware something isn’t right.

“She goes to the room, looks for her sister, looks for her mom, and she doesn't find them there, so she cries a lot,” he said.

On Valentine’s Day, Freddy said his wife and daughter went to the Immigration Offices.

“It was a routine check in. She had been there signing in approximately 16 to 18 times already,” he said.

They had been doing it for five years ever since they were caught at the border in 2013.

“She would go and sign in, her and her daughter to the immigration offices every 8 to 9 months,” said the translator, speaking for Freddy.

This time though, the father said they were blindsided.

The mother and daughter were flown back to Guatemala without ever packing clothes or saying goodbye to family.

A spokesperson for ICE told FOX13 he could not comment on the specifics of the case, but said the mother was likely given multiple opportunities to, “self deport and make arrangements to return home.”

After multiple requests though, he told FOX13, “ICE makes arrangements for them.”

The deportation is a result of President Trump’s executive order from last year that changed the system.

Instead of just criminals being the sole priority, every undocumented person is eligible for removal, and the possibility had been hanging over the family’s head ever since they were caught at the border.

“They found out that she had a deportation order, but they didn't notify them that they were going to be deported,” said the translator, speaking for the father.

ICE told us they are doing their job, and try to be compassionate to families, but as baby formula sits on the family’s table.

“I miss my family. I miss having them here,” he said.

Freddy has to focus on here and now.

“Right now, the only thing I can think of is provide for her, give her the best I can,” he said.

Freddy and Dora's one-year-old daughter needs another eye surgery to fix her vision.

It was scheduled for last Thursday, but after the deportation, he said they rescheduled for next month.

He's hoping it will fix his daughters sight, but he is not sure right now when she'll see her mom and big sister again.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.