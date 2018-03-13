Father driving drunk had 6-year-old boy in front seat, police say

A Mid-South father put his son in danger while he was drunk driving, according to police.
The arrest affidavit said Seandell A. Williams, 37, was driving 30 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone when he was pulled over. He was also swerving and having a hard time staying in his lane.
When the police officer approached his car, Williams slurred his words, smelled of alcohol, and had trouble standing on his own. Williams also had an opened bottle of vodka in his Dodge Charger, and his 6-year-old son was sitting in the front seat with no seat belt on.
Police charged Williams with child abuse and neglect, driving under the influence and multiple traffic violation.
