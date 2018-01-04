Father of 5 searching for answers after going four days without heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For a fourth day, people are left in freezing temperatures at a Parkway Village apartment. FOX13 has pushed for answers.
We're asking when the furnaces will be repaired for the families at Eastwood Park Apartment Complex.
"I haven't had any heat since I've been living here, and I've been here for a year," said resident Daniel Seals.
On FOX13 News at 5, hear how management responded after we knocked on their doors searching for answers.
