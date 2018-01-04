Father wants apartment leaks fixed after weeks of trying

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father is turning to FOX13 after weeks of trying to get problems addressed in his apartment.

The man said water has been leaking into his closet ever since he moved into the Hickory Ridge apartment.

Christopher Hicks lives in The Arbors of Hickory Ridge, and he has a problem.

“Here is the damage,” said Hicks, walking back to his carpeted closet. “As you can see, I am stepping in water. Its splashing. “

The soaked carpet is nothing new either.

“[On] November 3, 2017, I moved in, and ever since then, I've had water in my closet; mold and mildew, rotten wood, and now I am starting to see pests and things because of the water and moisture in my home,” said Hicks.

The father of two has not sat by idly either. He has raised the issue with his local leasing office, and sent an email to the corporate office on December 1, including pictures.

“They've seen all of these pictures, and they know what I have, but nothing has been done.”

Hicks told FOX13 the problem could have been easily fixed.

“Just a little effort and it would be taken care of,” he said.

FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw called the leasing office Wednesday, and was told someone would call him back. No one did, and we left another voicemail.

Hicks said he will stop until his calls and emails are returned and his weeks old problems, fixed.

“I work hard every day. I have a family, and I just want everything to be up to par,” he said.

FOX13 will continue to follow this story and will update this article if we hear back from The Arbors at Hickory Ridge management.

