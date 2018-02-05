Fed up with recent crime, Cooper-Young residents help police catch criminals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fed up with recent crime in their community, dedicated neighbors in Cooper-Young are helping police put criminals behind bars.
Using a network of more than 70 cameras, the Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch has captured car break-ins, drive-by shootings, vehicle thefts, and other crimes on surveillance video.
Colonel Russel Houston praised the organization for the evidence neighbors have handed over to Memphis police in recent months.
"This is an example of what some extraordinary citizens can do when they get involved," Houston told FOX13. "We have several other neighborhood watch groups, and some of those have cameras as well. The distinguishing factor that I've seen so far is the energy from the citizens."
Members of the of the Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch share their crime-fighting method to FOX13's Kristin Leigh.
Monday at 9:00, Kristin Leigh explains how other neighborhoods can form a similar collaboration and earn a grant to get cameras.
