0 FedEx employees react to wage increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good news for employees of FedEx. You may be getting a raise early!

Friday, the shipping giant announced it would be moving up pay increases, boosting the pension fund and investing in hubs.

The company said the investments are a result of recent tax cuts and the Jobs Act.

Trending stories:

FedEx is following other huge companies like Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and Disney.

For most FedEx employees, the weekend is off to a good start.

“Everybody's happy about it,” said FedEx employee Sharoderick Lowe. “I feel good, they've been taking care of us,” said Gerald Walker, who has been with the company more than 30 years.

The Memphis-based shipping company announced Friday it was going to move up pay increases for a lot of its hourly employees.

“Everybody was happy about it, because it's a raise! We don't get those but once a year, so [it’s great] to get them in April now instead of October,” said Lowe.

For employees, like Lowe, the news was so fresh they have not had the chance to think about what they may do with the extra cash.

“I don't know yet,” said Lowe. “I am a college student, so it may just go straight to school. It's going to be a blessing either way.”

How much more cash employees will have is unclear right now.

Employees aren’t the only ones that the company is pouring money into. $1.5 billion is going into the pension plan. Another $1.5 billion is going into the FedEx hub in Indianapolis.

But the Memphis SuperHub will also be renovated sometime in the coming months and years.

"The Memphis SuperHub will be modernized and enlarged in a major program, the details of which will be announced later this spring," said FedEx in a statement.

"We need it. There are a lot of things that need to be repaired and need to be replaced," said Lowe.

The investments will likely have ripple effects across the city and Mid-South.

Some FedEx employees are now wondering, what’s next.

"Maybe put a Burger King or McDonald's in there. That would be lovely."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.