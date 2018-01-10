  • FedEx holding job fair at Memphis World Hub

    Updated:

    Need a job? 

    FedEx Express might have you covered. 

    The shipping giant will be looking for part time employees on Saturday January 13, 2018. 

    Trending stories:

    It is being held at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D. 

    The starting wage is $13.00 an hour, and FedEx health, dental, and vision insurance is available.

    To be eligible for work you must: 

    • be at least 18 years old 
    • no minimum education requirement 
    • five years of residency in the United States required
    • Must be able to lift 75 pounds
    • Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
    • must bring two forms of valid identification 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories