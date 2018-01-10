FedEx holding job fair at Memphis World Hub

Need a job?
FedEx Express might have you covered.
The shipping giant will be looking for part time employees on Saturday January 13, 2018.
It is being held at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.
The starting wage is $13.00 an hour, and FedEx health, dental, and vision insurance is available.
To be eligible for work you must:
- be at least 18 years old
- no minimum education requirement
- five years of residency in the United States required
- Must be able to lift 75 pounds
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- must bring two forms of valid identification
