FedEx joins battle against human trafficking

FedEx is working to attack the human trafficking industry by educating its employees.
The program is called Truckers against Trafficking. It is a non-profit that "educates, equips, empowers, and mobilizes members of the trucking and travel industry to combat human trafficking," FedEx said.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children estimated that 1 in 6 endangered runaways reported to them were likely sex trafficking victim in 2016, according to the Polaris Project.
“As a company with team members out on our nation’s highways every day, FedEx is proud to support Truckers Against Trafficking in its quest to call attention to, and fight, this serious crime that is impacting lives across the U.S.,” said FedEx Freight President and CEO Mike Ducker. “By educating our team members on what to watch for and empowering them to take a stand, we are committed to making a difference on this issue and look forward to working with Truckers Against Trafficking.”
