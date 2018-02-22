FedEx launches small business grant contest

Small business owners could win thousands of dollars through FedEx's sixth annual small business contest.
FedEx said the contest recognizes small businesses that are 'passionate and innovative."
This year, the contest offers a total prize pool of $120,500 to 10 U.S. based small businesses, including a credit for print and business services from FedEx Office.
Specifically, the awards will include:
- Grand prize: One (1) winner of $25,000, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office®print and business services
- Silver prize: One (1) winner of $15,000, plus $5,000 in FedEx Office® print and business services
- Bronze prize: Eight (8) winners of $7,500, plus $1,000 in FedEx Office® print and business services
“More than 17,000 small businesses have shared their unique stories and dreams of success with us since we launched our first contest in 2012,” said Scott Harkins, senior vice president, Customer Channel Marketing at FedEx. “We’ve learned a lot about the unique challenges small businesses face and it’s exciting to see the many ways our past winners have used their FedEx grants to grow and expand, both here in the U.S and across the globe.”
For more information on how to apply, click here.
