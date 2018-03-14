  • FedEx Pilot's wives donate thousands to local charities

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local charities accepted thousands from the FedEx Pilot's Wives Association at their end of the year luncheon at Boone Terre Inn.

    The Ronald McDonald House accepted a donation check for $10,000, while the FedEx Family House accepted a $10,000 check.

    The organization held several fundraisers to contribute $20,000 to the two charities.

