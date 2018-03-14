FedEx Pilot's wives donate thousands to local charities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local charities accepted thousands from the FedEx Pilot's Wives Association at their end of the year luncheon at Boone Terre Inn.
The Ronald McDonald House accepted a donation check for $10,000, while the FedEx Family House accepted a $10,000 check.
The organization held several fundraisers to contribute $20,000 to the two charities.
For more information on the FEPWA, visit their website.
