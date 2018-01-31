  • FedEx to hold job fair in early February

    Updated:

    Need a job? FedEx might just have you covered. 

    The shipping giant is holding a job fair on February 3, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    It will take place at 2874 Business Park Drive Business D in Memphis. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: