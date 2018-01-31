FedEx to hold job fair in early February

Need a job? FedEx might just have you covered.
The shipping giant is holding a job fair on February 3, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will take place at 2874 Business Park Drive Business D in Memphis.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Billy Turner, man charged in Lorenzen Wright's murder, pleads not guilty on all charges
- Popular Lakeland golf course on the verge of being sold to make way for residential housing
- Teen may have been groomed and lured into sex trafficking
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}